Detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder of Jazmiah Nelson who was shot and killed on May 22 in the 600 block of Pomonkey Way in La Plata. The reward in the case is now up to $7,500 for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Nelson was riding on a four-wheeler with two other people when someone fired a gun toward them. Nelson was struck in the upper body and another person was grazed by a bullet. Nelson was transported to a hospital but she died a few hours later.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department have each matched the Crime Solvers reward for a total of up to $7,500. Detectives are still pursuing leads and this does not appear to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

