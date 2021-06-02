Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 81. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

