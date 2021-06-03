Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is blaming improperly discarded materials(flammable) for a Tuesday, June 1, 2021 townhome fire that displaced multiple people.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Heathcote Road at 6:40 p.m. for a reported structure fire of a two-story townhome. Seventy-five firefighters took fifteen minutes to gain control of the blaze.

The Fire Marshal estimates the damage to be $200,000.00. As a result of the fire one adult and 2 children, as well as the occupants of a neighboring residence, were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Like this: Like Loading...