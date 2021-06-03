Lusby, MD / Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – When the Solomons Island Business Association announced that they had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the second year in a row because the recent pandemic prevented normal fundraising, everyone who has enjoyed this popular event was profoundly disappointed.

Not content to let a beloved tradition die without a fight, one Lusby resident took up the cause and is mounting a robust effort to save the Solomons Island fireworks.

This grassroots effort is being spearheaded by Kyle Webber, supported with cooperation from the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, County Commissioners, and Solomon Business Association.

After first reaching out to the Solomons Business Association to discuss possible solutions, Kyle contacted the fireworks company to inquire whether it was even possible to stage an event at this late date, obtaining the required permits, etc. The answer was an emphatic yes!

Next step was to talk to county commissioners and the Department of Economic Development. All contacts along the way agreed that the event could still be held and ultimately it was the lack of funding that precipitated the decision to cancel.

With that knowledge in hand, a Facebook group, “Save Solomons Fireworks” was created, and a GoFundMe account was set up to collect donations from supportive citizens. The goal is to crowdsource the bulk of the money required, approximately $30,000.

Within 48 hours, the group page had over 700 members and the GoFundMe page had over $2,000 in donations. A donation by the county for the SBA to help fund the 4th of July fireworks had previously been approved as a budget line-item and is still available.

There is a compressed timeframe to get everything accomplished, so time is of the essence. Any and all donations are needed as quickly as possible to make this happen. The organizers of “Save Solomons Fireworks” urge everyone interested in supporting this effort to please donate whatever amount they can. There are over 200,000 residents in Calvert and St. Mary’s County. If only 3,000 of those residents make donations of $10.00 each, the event will be fully funded!

Everyone is exhausted from the last 15 months of lockdowns and restrictions. Here is a chance to return to a sense of normalcy. It is the goal of Kyle Webber to celebrate the Fourth of July with a great fireworks demonstration at Solomon’s Island and restore a sense of community.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page.

https://gofund.me/1d71b585

Save Solomons Fireworks Facebook Page

For more information, visit our Facebook page, or email Kyle Webber at SaveSolomonsFireworks@gmail.com

