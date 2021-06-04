De-escalation training has always been and continues to be a priority for the CCSO. Recently, this group of officers completed an intensive course which will allow them to serve as De-Escalation Trainers.

For six weeks, the group met with Dr. Melanye Smith to focus on various topics, including:

the history of police and various use of force statistics,

the use of force continuum,

de-escalation techniques,

crisis intervention team techniques,

building community trust,

duty to intervene,

critical thinking/emotional intelligence, and

communication.

“Our officers walk into situations every day that require some type of de-escalation. It is imperative that we continually have conversations and training to focus on de-escalating situations in order to keep everyone involved safe,” said Sheriff Berry. “I’m very proud of these officers for stepping up in this initiative to help train our staff.”

