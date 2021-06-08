The Maryland Lottery is on the lookout for the lucky Bonus Match 5 player who bought a $50,000 top-prize winning ticket in the Saturday, June 5 drawing. This is our 23rd winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2021.

Charles Station in Waldorf sold the winning ticket, which matches the five winning numbers of 1, 3, 28, 31 and 37; the Bonus Ball was 26. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of drawings to claim prizes.

This big winner can claim the prize by mail, in person by appointment or by dropping off the completed claim form and winning ticket at Maryland Lottery headquarters, 1800 Washington Blvd., Baltimore. Get details on how to claim by mail here, how to schedule an appointment here, via dropbox here (see last paragraph) and at Lottery retailers and casinos here.

The lucky Charles County retailer located at 3030 St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf also has reason to celebrate! The Lottery will give the convenience store a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize ticket in the game.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!

