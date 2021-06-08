Zuko(168389) is a tan and white male American Bulldog and Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 86.5 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

Big and bodacious, Zuko is all you could ever want in a new buddy. He loves meeting new people, going for walks ( he is learning not to pull and walk politely). He loves playing with his toys and will fetch and return them over and over and over!!

He’s sort of curious when meeting other dogs, so he may do well with another dog after a slow introduction. Being a youngster, he is still very impressionable and would do great with an active up beat home where he can have tons of exercise and love. He is in fantastic shape and needs daily hours of exercise to keep him happy and fit. Make an appointment to meet this gorgeous dude today.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

Like this: Like Loading...