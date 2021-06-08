LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 8, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO), and Flat Broke Shooters LLC are partnering to host Shots on the Range, a free community vaccine event on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from Noon to 6:00 pm at the Flat Broke Shooters Firearms Training Center, located at 48845 St James Church Road in Lexington Park. This special event will offer:

Free COVID-19 vaccination Pfizer vaccine – available for anyone age 12 and older (parental consent required for those under age 18) Walk-ups are welcome at this event, as supply allows Advance registration is available online at smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or by calling SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 2nd dose appointments will be scheduled for 7/8/21 at the Flat Broke Shooters firearms range Anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a free range-safety card ($15 value) towards future range visits

Give-aways and merchandise discounts from Flat Broke Shooters

COVID-19 vaccine Q&A sessions

Presentations by SMCSO on Maryland gun laws and gun safety techniques

Free gun locks (while supplies last) and health resources

“Steve and I are excited to facilitate this community outreach and education event!” said Cindi Thomas, Flat Broke Shooters.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Flat Broke Shooters and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on this fun, innovative event supporting vaccine access for our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with our friends at Flat Broke Shooters and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to offer this unique community vaccination event,” said Sheriff Tim Cameron. “I encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so and this venue also provides valuable information on gun safety.”

Would you like to offer COVID-19 vaccine at your event? The St. Mary’s County Health Department is scheduling vaccine clinics for local events, businesses, faith-based organizations and other groups ! Contact SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for more information.

