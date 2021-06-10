LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 9, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at John G. Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Rd in Lexington Park.

Graphic courtesy of St. Mary’s County Health Department

Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event for anyone age 12 and older (parental consent required for those under age 18). Walk-ups are welcome, as supply allows. Advance registration, while not required, is available online at smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or by calling SMCHD at (301) 475-4330. Appointments for 2nd dose will be scheduled onsite.

“On June 19th, as we are celebrating the end of one America’s darkest periods, tell your friends and family members to come out and get vaccinated. They can just walk up or preregister. Let’s all work together and make St Mary’s County one of the safest counties in the state,” said Michael Brown, Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions President.

“I urge all people of color, especially our youth, to monitor the disparities facing our communities and join with UCAC and our community partners in setting the course to the elimination of all disparities,” said Nathaniel Scroggins, Minority Outreach Director. “We must all remember the words of Martin Luther King Jr.; ‘If the cruelties of slavery could not stop us, the opposition we now face will surely fail. Because the goal of America is freedom, abused and scorned tho’ we may be, our destiny is tied up with America’s destiny.’”

“How appropriate that on this historic day, as we commemorate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved, we advance our work to address health equity and the racial/ethnic disparities we have seen with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer.

Learn more about the 2021 Juneteenth Festival at ucaconline.org/juneteenth.html.

Would you like to offer COVID-19 vaccine at your event? The St. Mary’s County Health Department is scheduling vaccine clinics for local events, businesses, faith-based organizations and other groups! Contact SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for more information.

