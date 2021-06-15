Meet beautiful Zuma who’s ready to find a home of her own.

168624 – Zuma is a tan and black female Mastiff mix. She is approximately 2 years, 4 months old. She weighs about 72.3 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Zuma is a huge hunk a love and she knows it. She loves to cuddle and getting lots of love and scratches. Zuma doesn’t stress over the little things in life, and nothing really seems to bother her except she longs for a family of her own.

She’s polite about her food and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs in the shelter and a meet & greet can be set up if you’re interested in meeting Zuma. To schedule an appointment to meet her, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...