PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 15, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) today held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2, firehouse.

At 29,929 square feet, the new $11-million facility boasts several new state-of-the-art features designed to enhance firefighter health and safety. The building incorporates improved technology to aid call response, energy efficient lighting and HVAC, and more bunkrooms for firefighters.

“We rely on our volunteer firefighters, day and night, to safeguard our homes, our families and our lives,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “I cannot overstate the vital importance of providing our volunteers with the latest technologies and a comfortable place to call home away from home. We are honored and proud to mark this historic milestone for Company 2 and thank our volunteers for the life-saving work you do every day.”

“The dream started in 2004 out of a need for more space and an upgraded facility that would bring us more in line with industry best practices for health, safety, training and gender differences,” said Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department President Patrick Hassler. “Over the years we faced many hurdles, but we overcame each and every one of them with the help of many supporters along the way. This is a fire department home for everyone in our community and we are proud of this final structure.”

County officials and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) leadership cut a “ribbon” to celebrate the opening of the new PFVFD building. Pictured from left are Commissioner Mike Hart, Commissioner Kelly McConkey, Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance, Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph Della-Camera and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department President Patrick Hassler.

“The new building and our commitment to our community is steadfast,” said Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph Della-Camera. “This structure is a symbol of inspiration to many and June 15, 2021 will forever be the start of this new and incredibly exciting chapter.”

“The members of Company 2 are truly dedicated to serving our community and we are proud to provide them with this new facility,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “The investments made in this new building will help our volunteer firefighters train effectively, work safely and to support their well-being for the next 60 years and beyond.”

The previous 1960s facility was demolished in 2019 to make way for the new building. The age of the facility, changes in the size and number of apparatus and future requirements made the building a top priority for complete reconstruction. Company 2 operated from the Prince Frederick Armory during demolition and construction.

