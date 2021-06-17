Traven Desales Gant, age 18 of Bushwood,

On June 11, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 36600 block of Wilson Drive in Bushwood.

Traven Desales Gant, age 18 of Bushwood, was located at the residence and found to be in possession of a digital scale containing suspected cocaine residue. Also located during the execution of the warrant was a loaded handgun.

Gant was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm/Minor

CDS: Possession-not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Anyone with information pertaining to gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com .

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

