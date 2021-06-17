The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision on Three Notch Road in California that resulted in several injuries.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 8:14 pm, sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in California for the report of a vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Due to the severity of the injuries, the St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2001 Toyota 4Runner SUV, driven by Tyler Wade Hoffman, age 30 of Hollywood, was traveling north on Three Notch Road approaching the intersection with Shady Mile Drive. The Toyota 4Runner struck a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, which was stopped in the northbound through lane for the red traffic signal. The impact of the collision pushed the Dodge Grand Caravan into a 2019 Mercedes-Benz, operated by Kristopher Burnette, age 41.

The operators of all three vehicles were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Sharon Theresa Savoy, age 61 of District Heights, the operator of the Dodge Grand Caravan, is listed in serious but stable condition at an area hospital.

At this time, speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337 or email vincent.pontorno@stmarysmd.com .

