An anonymous Charles County woman is the latest winner to claim a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. Selected in the June 17 drawing, she became eligible after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination earlier this year.

The lucky winner received a call from a Maryland Department of Health representative while at work last week. Soon after, she shared the news with co-workers who greeted her with hugs and celebrations. The public safety employee told Lottery officials that she received her vaccination in January, along with her co-workers. She explained that she made the decision as a way to protect herself and silence her worries about protecting family members.

“I take care of family members who have conditions that make them vulnerable, so getting the vaccine took the worry out of doing what’s necessary,” said the winner.

The 61-year-old explained that the unexpected surprise of winning the $40,000 prize will help she and her husband do what they enjoy most – being around family. Their 1921 farmhouse is often the family gathering place for Thanksgiving and Easter celebrations. The winner said the funds will help with home improvements and TLC for the vintage home so that it’s ready for the next celebration.

With the couple and their family members receiving their vaccinations, their grand 65-person celebrations appear to be just around the corner.

“We’re so excited to see everyone we may have an unofficial celebration for July 4th,” said the winner’s husband.

The VaxCash Promotion, announced by Governor Larry Hogan on May 20, is a collaboration of the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health, aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations while rewarding those who have. All Maryland residents 18 and older who have received a COVID-19 shot at a non-Federal facility in Maryland at any time are automatically entered into daily drawings being held from May 25 through July 4.

Each day through July 3, one winner will receive a $40,000 prize, and the promotion culminates on the Fourth of July when one winner will receive a $400,000 prize.

