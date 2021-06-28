Budds Creek, MD (6/25/21)- Kyle Lear’s up and down season would take an upward turn as he drove to victory in last Friday night’s 20-lap Limited Late Model headliner at Potomac Speedway. The win for Lear, a former division champion, would be his 24th career class win and his second overall win of the 2021 season.

Lining up third for the start, Lear took the lead from Billy Tucker on the second lap and would run off uncontested, to score the win in his familiar Rocket no.151. “We have a new set-up on the car after we got it back from Rocket and we were pretty decent tonight,” Lear stated in victory lane. “We’ve been through a lot the past few weeks and I can’t thank all the people that got us here enough, this win is for them.” Billy Tucker, Branding Long, Jonny Oliver, and Wayne Bryant would trail at the finish.

Current point leader Jeremy Pilkerton started on the pole and would wire the field for his 5th win of the season aboard his Rocket no.8. “We tore the car up pretty bad last week and to come back and win this week is a good feeling.” Ed Pope Jr., Megan Mann, Mike Raleigh, and Timmy Booth rounded out the field.

In support of class action, PJ Hatcher continued his winning ways with his 7th win of the season in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, Wyatt Hanson rolled to his 2nd of 2021 in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main, Dominic King was triumphant for the 4th time this season in the 15-lap U-Car contest with Justin Hatcher collecting win number 4 in the makeup Strictly Stock feature and Nabil Guffey drove to his first win of the season in the regularly scheduled 15-lap event.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Kyle Lear, Billy Tucker, Brandon Long, Jonny Oliver, Wayne Bryant, Sam Archer, Richard Culver

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Jeremy Pilkerton, Ed Pope Jr, Megan Mann, Mike Raleigh, Timmy Booth

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Scotty Nelson, Stevie Gingery, John Cobb, Mike Bladen, Deuce Wright, Ben Pirner, Steve Hilgenberg

Hobby Stock feature finish

Wyatt Hanson, Mason Hanson, Mikey Latham, Erik Hanson, Watson Gordon, Hilton Pickeral, Owen Lacey, James Rainey, Austin Lathroum, Billy Crouse, Greg Morgan, Colin Long, Troy Kassiris, Raymond Reed

U Car feature finish

Dominic King, Jason Penn, Joe Beard, Seth Hood, Emily Quade, Kristy Whitehouse, James Stonestreet, Ashley Stansell, Joey Suite, Earl Whitehouse, Shelby Beale, Shawn Payne, Brook Bowles, Lonnie Hobday

DNS-Mackenzie Smith

Strictly Stock feature finish (1)

Justin Hatcher, John Hardesty, Nabil Guffey, Richie Gibson, Daniel Knodle, Greg Mattingly, Brian Johnson, Scooter Tippett, Casey Sheckles, Cameron Harris, Larry Fuchs

DNS-Natalie Davis, Shawn Howsare, Bob Todd

Strictly Stock feature finish (2)

Nabil Guffey, Justin Hatcher, Casey Sheckles, John Hardesty, Brian Johnson, Jayden Hatcher, Eric Huntington, Daniel Knodle, Richie Gibson, Scooter Tippett, Natalie Davis, Jim Hardesty, Stephen Suite, Greg Mattingly

DNS-Larry Fuchs

