This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, June 28

Testing at: EEA/Terminal Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station:

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None



Tuesday, June 29

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependent System

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, June 30

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependent System

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None



Thursday, July 1

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependent System

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: Testing may produce thick, black smoke

Like this: Like Loading...