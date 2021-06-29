Villa(169347) is a brown and black with white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 5 years old. She weighs about 77.6 lbs. She has been spayed.

She is said to be housebroken and do well with other dogs. She does need a home without small animals.

Villa has her bags packed and is waiting for you to pick her up and go on your next road trip! She adores car rides, hiking, camping, exploring and just getting out and seeing the world. A robust girl, she is easy on the eyes as well as sweet and charms everyone she meets.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

