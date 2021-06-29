Two players from Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties are whistling a sweeter tune after finding extreme luck with the Maryland Lottery. Earlier this month, they each claimed a $100,000 top prize on a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off purchased at two different grocery stores.

The Mechanicsville player purchased the winning instant ticket from Safeway #2853 located at 15916 Crain Highway SE in Brandywine. The lucky Brandywine player found the winning scratch-off at Weis Markets #276 located at 15789 Livingston Drive in Accokeek. Both stores will earn a $1,000 retailer bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning scratch-off with a prize of $100,000.

The $30 game went on sale in September, offering players a chance to win thousands of prizes from $30 to $100,000. With this pair of top-prize wins, the scratch-off now has 34 $100,000 prizes remaining.

