Artworks has fireworks of their own to light in July! There’s so much to celebrate and it’s the perfect time to see the Stars and Stripes exhibit just in time for July 4th! Everyone is out and about as the world begins to heal from the bruises that our country suffered last year! We are hoping to help us all unite through art!





Our artists have expressed a wide range of emotions, viewpoints, and pride during such a challenging time in our country. Check out Suzanne Shelden’s majestic painting of the Capitol. It is sure to evoke strong feelings and contemplation at this time in American history. Tracey Vernon’s mixed media piece may provide a sense of healing and patriotism as you look at the world in the palm of Lady Liberty’s hands. Our pottery artists will help you celebrate the 4 th with a bang! Art can transform and heal, and we hope you will come in and celebrate Stars and Stripes together with all of us!

We will also be featuring one of our newest artists, Tina Van Pelt. Tina is a fused glass artist and creates both artistic and functional pieces.

We at Artworks@7th welcome you to come in and enjoy a semi-intimate viewing at the gallery on Saturday July 3 from 1 to 4 PM. Meet the artists and experience the variety of art represented by these wonderfully talented people. Light refreshments and entertainment by John Strong will also be provided.

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities. You will often see members of Artworks@7th supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.

