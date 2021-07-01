Hello, My name is Barbie aka Rosie(168184). I am a 1-year-old Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. I am a sweet girl and I love snuggles and kisses. I can be a little shy in this new environment because I was left all alone on a hiking trail with just a bowl of food to my name.

I have been in the shelter for over 50 days and I am blooming into a happy, playful, and silly girl. I have been told I am a “staff favorite.” I am super playful and I LOVE toys. My favorite game to play is soccer with our indestructible balls, and I could be your next star player!





I also like baths anything to get some snuggles in. I love meal times and don’t like to share my food. I’m very interested in playing with other friendly dogs my size.

The last week I have started to lose hope I will ever find my forever home and have become pretty depressed. Isn’t there anyone out there who wants me? If you think I might be your girl please call to make an appointment to come meet me or by emailing animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today… I promise I will be worth your time and love.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

