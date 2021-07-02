Malachi A. Banks, 18, of Lexington Park, Md.

UPDATE 07-02/2021: LEONARDTOWN, MD – June 23, 2021. Defendant Malachi Aaron Banks has tendered a plea of guilty to Second Degree Murder in connection with the homicide of Dyante Lee Battle, which occurred in Lexington Park, Maryland during the evening hours of August 22, 2020, in a wooded path at the end of Enterprise Road.

Mr. Battle was shot five times and succumbed to his injuries. State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank the members of the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless and thorough investigation of the case.

UPDATE 8/24/2020: Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a man found shot this past weekend in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect is identified as Malachi A. Banks, 18, of Lexington Park, Md. After consultation with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, State Police investigators have charged Banks with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Banks was located early yesterday morning at a residence in the 21000-block of Hancock Drive in Lexington Park. He was taken in for questioning and charged with murder late last night. He is currently being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bond.

The victim has been identified as Dyante L. Battle, 32, of Capitol Heights, Md. An autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his manner of death was a homicide and the cause was multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on August 22nd, troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to a call for shots fired in the area of Enterprise Road and N. Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, Md. Upon arrival in the area, they found the victim in a wood line and observed he had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers and responding St. Mary’s County emergency medical services personnel provided emergency care. The victim was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A perimeter was established around the area, with the assistance of deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Additional state troopers who had been working a crime suppression patrol were already in the area and assisted. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and State Police crime scene technicians conducted evidence collection and scene processing.

During the weekend, investigators conducted numerous interviews and served multiple search warrants as part of the investigation. Information and evidence developed during the investigation led to the identification of the suspect as being involved in the murder. A motive remains under investigation.

Additional charges are possible. State Police investigators have not ruled out the possibility that others may be involved.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Callers may remain anonymous.

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD 8/23/2020) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of a man who was found shot last night in St. Mary’s County.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 30’s from Prince George’s County. His name is being withheld at this time because family members have not yet been located and notified.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. yesterday(Saturday night), troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to a call for shots fired in the area of Enterprise Road and N. Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, Md. Upon arrival in the area, they found the victim in a wood line and observed he had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Troopers and responding St. Mary’s County emergency medical services personnel provided emergency care. The victim was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A perimeter was established around the area, with the assistance of deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Additional state troopers who had been working a crime suppression patrol were already in the area and assisted. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and State Police crime scene technicians responded to conduct evidence collection and scene processing.

During the night, searches of the area were conducted on foot, with K-9 units and with the assistance of a Maryland State Police helicopter. Residents in the area were contacted during a neighborhood canvas by investigators. Information developed during the investigation led to the service of a search warrant at a home in Lexington Park. Several people in that home are currently being interviewed as part of this investigation. After daylight today, investigators conducted an additional search of the crime scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Callers may remain anonymous.

