UPDATE July 6, 2021: The shooting investigation from May was continued by members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force and on July 3, 2021, De’Quan Sabien Gantt, age 20 of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Regulated Firearm/Illegal Possession

Reckless Endangerment

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Gantt remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident or gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 ext. 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com .

On May 16, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. A male victim, age 41 of Lexington Park, was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment and later released.

Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Corporal Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

