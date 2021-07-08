Zuko is all you could ever want in a new buddy. He is housebroken, crate trained, and knows all his basic commands.

Zuko is a tan and white male American Bully mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 86.5 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

He loves meeting new people and going for walks. He loves playing with his tough toys and will fetch and bring them back over and over and over!!

He is said to do well with children. He is friendly when meeting other dogs, but has never lived with one, so he may do well with another dog in the home after a slow introduction.

He is incredibly polite in his kennel. Being a youngster, he is still very impressionable and would do great with an active upbeat home where he can have tons of exercise and love.

He is in fantastic shape and needs daily exercise to keep him happy and fit. Make an appointment to meet this gorgeous dude today.

Please reach out to the shelter if you’re interested in scheduling an appointment to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

