Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Like this: Like Loading...