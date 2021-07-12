The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the location of two stolen Yamaha golf carts, numbered 12 and 23. The carts were noticed missing from the Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown between July 4 and July 6, 2021.

Anyone with information about the location of the golf carts, or the identity of the suspects who took them is asked to call Cpl. Shaun Carberry at 301-475-4200, ext. 78092 or email shaun.carberry@stmarysmd.com . Case # 35198-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...