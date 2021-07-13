On July 11, 2021, at approximately 8:03 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40400 block of Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported hit-and-run collision involving injury.

The preliminary investigation determined numerous suspects blocked a roadway and assaulted five victims who were in two separate vehicles, with baseball bats, pepper spray, a taser, as well as a handgun.

One suspect pointed a handgun at the victim’s vehicle at which time the suspects began to actively assault the victims. During the assault, shots were fired and the operator of one of the vehicles fled the area to escape the assault, and as a result a male suspect, age 49 of Prince George’s County, was struck by the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was ultimately flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Two female victims ages 23 and 20 of Mechanicsville and Bushwood, were flown to area trauma centers for the treatment of injuries sustained in the assault. A female suspect, age 30 of Mechanicsville, was flown to an area trauma center for injuries sustained in the incident. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com .

Like this: Like Loading...