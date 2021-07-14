Lexington Park, MD- On July 9, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who advised an individual named Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 20 of Lexington Park, and several other individuals had approached her vehicle while she was driving, and shot at the vehicle. Damage was observed to the victim’s vehicle and shell casings were recovered from the area.
Barnhill was located in the area and arrested. Barnhill was charged with the following:
- Handgun on Person
- Loaded Handgun on Person
- Possession of Firearm/Minor
- Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime
- Reckless Endangerment
- Assault First Degree
- Assault Second Degree
Also, on July 9, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force located and apprehended James Sylvester Ford Jr., age 20 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for the following:
- Possession of Firearm/Minor
- Regulated Firearm/Stolen/Sell
Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.