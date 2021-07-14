Lexington Park, MD- On July 9, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who advised an individual named Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 20 of Lexington Park, and several other individuals had approached her vehicle while she was driving, and shot at the vehicle. Damage was observed to the victim’s vehicle and shell casings were recovered from the area.

Barnhill was located in the area and arrested. Barnhill was charged with the following:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 20 of Lexington Park

Also, on July 9, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force located and apprehended James Sylvester Ford Jr., age 20 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for the following:

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Regulated Firearm/Stolen/Sell

James Sylvester Ford Jr., age 20 of Lexington Par

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com .

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

