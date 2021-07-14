LEONARDTOWN,MD–The Department of Aging & Human Services has been alerted to a scam involving individuals claiming to represent St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Center Staff. These callers ask seniors if they want to join a senior club and tell the seniors they need a verbal “yes” before they can move forward in registering them.

The Department of Aging & Human Services will never call anyone about joining the Senior Activity Centers unless they are returning a call.

To protect yourself against scam calls, consider following these steps –

If you don’t recognize the phone number, don’t answer the phone. You can always call back.

Do not say yes and hang up if you suspect something is wrong, even if you cut the caller off.

If you answer a call and you suspect it may be a scam, tell the caller you will call them back. If you need to speak to someone to get help after receiving a suspected scam call, you can reach the Department of Aging & Human Services, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050.

Your safety is our priority, if you need more information or assistance, please contact the Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200 ext. 1050.

Like this: Like Loading...