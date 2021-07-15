Waldorf, MD- A Waldorf resident unloaded the third of eight $100,000 top prizes in the $1,000 Loaded scratch-off game!

The 58-year-old Marylander found two matching number 7s on his scratch-off and the prize hidden beneath the 7 on his play area was $100,000. The Charles County man was in great spirits while picking up his windfall at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore this week.

The $10 $1,000 Loaded game is one of five members of a Loaded family of games. Players can still find plenty of prizes in the instant ticket, including five $100,000 top prizes, seven $20,000 prizes, and 20 $10,000 prizes.

His lucky Charles County Lottery retailer wins, too. For selling a top-prize winning scratch-off worth $100,000, Commerce Liquors located at 11919 Business Park Drive in Waldorf will receive a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

