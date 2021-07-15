WASHINGTON, DC — The new Mystery Message Forever stamp from the U.S. Postal Service puts your sleuthing skills to the test! Featuring bright colors and interesting shapes, the new stamp was dedicated today in a ceremony at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC.

“As you add these stamps to your collection, or use them to send a message to your family and friends — we hope they will appeal to the puzzle-solver in all of us,” said Robert M. Duncan, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, who served as dedicating official for the ceremony.

Joining Governor Duncan for the ceremony were Tamara Christian, the Spy Museum’s president and chief operating officer; Rebecca Roberts, curator of programming, Planet Word; and an “international spy” as a special guest.

The pane of 20 stamps is a visual riddle spelling out a difficult-to-discern message. Each colorful square contains a letter in an interesting pattern. Designed by art director Antonio Alcalá, the seemingly random patterns were carefully placed so that when put all together, the message reads — spoiler alert — “More Than Meets the Eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the solution.

Close one eye, turn your head to the right, or do whatever is needed to solve this perplexing puzzle for yourself. Fun and festive, this stamp is sure to add a dash of whimsy to your correspondence and confound those who receive it.

The new Mystery Message Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the Mystery Message stamps is being shared with the hashtag #MysteryMessageStamps.

