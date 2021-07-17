ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed July 17-25 “Maryland Buy Local Week” to support Maryland farms and seafood operations that continue to provide Marylanders with fresh, local products. Throughout the week, Marylanders are encouraged to participate in the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating at least one locally grown, produced, or harvested product into their meals each day.

“We are fortunate to live in a state that produces world-class agricultural and seafood products, and I encourage all Marylanders to join the First Lady and I in choosing Maryland-made ingredients,” said Governor Hogan. “Buying local puts more money back into the pockets of our farmers, watermen, and producers, allowing them to grow their operations, hire more people, support other local businesses, and reinvest in their communities.”

Marylanders are encouraged to visit MarylandsBest.net to be connected with fresh produce, meat products, farm-made ice cream, and craft beverages across the state. The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s marketing program, Maryland’s Best, will also share a series of recipe videos from local chefs throughout the week that highlight the state’s outstanding culinary culture.

In a recent episode of her cooking series—“Yumi Cooks!”—First Lady Yumi Hogan made a pan-fried rockfish dish.

“Agriculture and seafood production are a critical part of our state’s economy, especially in our rural communities,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Maryland Buy Local Week is a great opportunity to support those who grow and produce our food. With plenty of fresh, delicious produce in peak season right now, there has never been a better time to incorporate more Maryland-made ingredients in our lives and our meals.”

The Buy Local Challenge, created in 2006 by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, has grown into a statewide initiative that has continued to expand. Maryland’s agriculture and seafood industries contribute more than $16 billion to the state’s economy and account for more than 68,000 jobs, according to a 2018 study from BEACON at Salisbury University. Nearly 1,350 Maryland farmers sell directly to consumers, generating over $54 million in sales annually, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

To learn more about the benefits of buying locally, please click here.

