Over the next few weeks, I am going to let you know where to find breweries, wineries, and distilleries in Southern Maryland. It cannot get any fresher than products made in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties. Shop local!

First up…breweries!

Summer is the perfect time to visit local breweries. Relax and enjoy fabulous craft brews and everything these breweries have to offer…outdoor/indoor seating, events, food trucks, and games/activities.

Breweries

Calvert County

Greenspring Brewing Company

Chesapeake Beach, MD

410-206-3918

(email) greenspringbrewing@gmail.com

From their website, “Greenspring Brewing Company is a small specialty brewery located in Calvert County, MD. We believe that beer is a perfect combination of art, science, and cheer. We are committed to using methods and techniques that provide the highest quality, drinkability, and enjoyment of beer.”

They do not have a tasting room. Their beer can be purchased at several restaurants or stores and at special events. Their Facebook page has a lot of information about the events and where their beer can be purchased.

Their beers include:

DZ Bock

Pound Foolish IPA

Calvert Common Honey Wheat Lager

Black Lager

Lemongrass Pale Ale

Kentucky-Style Belgian Ale

Where to find Greenspring Brewing Company beer:

Nick’s of Calvert (Prince Frederick)

Nick’s of Clinton (Waldorf)

Dunkirk Wine & Spirits (Dunkirk)

Dr. Granville Moore’s (D.C.)

Brick Wood Fired Bistro (Prince Frederick)

Rip’s County Inn (Bowie)

Greenspring Brewing Company website: http://www.greenspringbrewingcompany.com/

Greenspring Brewing Company Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greenspringbrewingcompany

Gypsy Brewing Company

Huntingtown, MD

410-449-9379

(email) gypsybrewing@comcast.net

Gypsy Brewing Company has no tasting room, and they do not have tours. However, their beers are available at local Southern Maryland retail outlets, restaurants, and through home delivery.

Background from their website, “Back in the early 1990s, on a Sunday night at a brewpub in Portland, Oregon, our brewer, Eric, met his future wife, Heather. Their love of craft beer led them to a home-brewing course and once married, spent the next 20+ years moving from coast, to coast, and places in between, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard. At all locations, Eric continued to brew, learn, refine, tweak, and brew more. The military lifestyle is nomadic and with gypsy blood in Heather’s veins the name Gypsy Brewing Company was an obvious choice.

The gypsies have settled in Southern Maryland and opened a brewery. We are a small, veteran-owned production brewery in Calvert County. Beers are influenced by historic styles, local ingredients, and just plain experimentation.”

Where to find Gypsy Brewing Company beer:

RESTAURANTS

Brick Wood Fired Bistro (Prince Frederick)

Gordy’s (Prince Frederick)

O’Gannigans (Prince Frederick)

The Holy Hell Kitchen (Lusby)

The Tavern (St. Leonard)

RETAIL

Apple Greene Wine & Spirits (Dunkirk)

Dunkirk Wine & Spirits (Dunkirk)

Neall’s Wine & Spirits (Owings)

Nick’s of Calvert (Prince Frederick)

Nick’s of Clinton (Waldorf)

The Perfect Pour (Elkridge)

Roland’s of Chesapeake Station (Chesapeake Beach)

Spirits & Wine of Calvert (Prince Frederick)

Wemyss Liquors (St. Leonard)

GROWLER FILL STATIONS

Nick’s of Calvert (Prince Frederick): SOME GAVE ALL

BEER GARDENS

Southern Maryland Biergarten (Prince Frederick)

HOME DELIVERY

Order before 2 PM on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday to guarantee SAME-DAY DELIVERY, between 5-8 PM.

ORDER GYPSY BEER: Biermi.com/brewery/gypsy

Gypsy Brewing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GypsyBrewingCompany

Gypsy Brewing website: https://www.gypsybrewco.com/

Mully’s Brewery

141 Schooner Lane

Prince Frederick, MD

443-968-9426

Started by Cindy and Jason Mullikin in 2012, Mully’s Brewery is still family-owned and operated. They are World Brewing Academy graduates, award winning homebrewers and (self-proclaimed) beer geeks.

Focusing on traditional styles as well as unique and interesting beers, each 500 gallon batch is designed in-house, then weighed, mixed, stirred, transferred, and pitched by hand. Truly a manual brewing facility!

Some of their popular brews include Mully’s IPA, Blood Orange Blonde (it is so good), Fruitart and Shucker Stout. These can also be found locally at bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. They always have a large selection of brews on tap…IPAs, hard seltzer, fruity brews, wheats, stouts, and ales. They have new releases often. For information on events, music food and their weekend tap list, go to their Facebook page or website.

Mully’s is a fun place to hang out! They always have something going on…such as, live music, food trucks, games, and new releases.

They recently started having live music on Friday nights. They have great local food trucks including, Deutsch Mex, Aunt Titty’s Food Truck, Grizzly Mountain Grill, Calvert Crabs & Seafood, Heidi’s Eats, Kelly’s Kickin Cuisine, and Caney Creek Catering.

Their Mug Club annual membership opens in November/December. Look for more information later in the year.

Stop by for a tasting and a tour!

Mully’s Brewery hours:

Wednesday through Friday – 3:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Monday and Tuesday – closed

Mully’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mullysbrewery

Mully’s website: https://www.mullysbrewery.com/

Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill

13200 Dowell Road

Dowell, MD

410-394-3825

Located just up the road from Solomons Island, Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill has great beer and delicious food and comfortable indoor and outdoor dining. I have been there many times and the food has always been tasty and well-prepared. They have weekly food and beer specials. Their specialty burgers look amazing! They have a gluten-free and vegetarian menu too. On Saturdays and Sundays enjoy brunch and take advantage of BOGO (buy one get one) mimosas from 11:30am to 1:00pm! Yum!

The craft beers include lights, darks, hoppy beers, and ambers. Two new brews that I am going to have to try are both gluten-free…Blueberry Ale and Radler (mix of gluten-free beer and lemonade.)

Visit their sister restaurant – Ruddy Duck Seafood & Alehouse – on St. George Island for great water views and delicious food and beer.

Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill hours:

Monday through Thursday – 4:30pm to 9:00pm

Friday – 4:30pm to 10:00pm

Saturday – 11:30am to 10:00pm

Sunday – 11:30am to 8:00pm

Saturday and Sunday brunch – 11:30am to 1:00pm

Ruddy Duck Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ruddyduckbrewery

Ruddy Duck website: https://www.ruddyduckbrewery.com/

Scorpion Brewing Co.

929 Skinners Turn Road

Owings, MD

410-279-9700

Scorpion Brewing Co. opened in October 2014. According to their website, they pride themselves on producing beer made with local ingredients and they embrace the flexibility, adaptability, and experimentation a small microbrewery allows. They brew on premises with an emphasis on quality, flavor, and brewing technique.

It is a great place to go for beer, live music, and food trucks. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. Theyhave several beers on tap ranging from light to dark with small batch specialty flavored beers released often.

They offer tastings and sell freshly-filled 32-oz Crowlers. They do not sell 64 oz. growlers, but are happy to fill empty ones you bring in.

The food trucks are at the brewery most Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and most Saturdays from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Some of the food trucks are Korean BBQ, Grizzly Mountain Grill, Brick n Fire Pizza (mobile pizza oven), 2 Bold Chefs & a Mediterranean Food Truck, and the wonderful Cindy Stachowski with her families Stachowski Sausages. For the most up-to-date food truck information go to their Facebook page.

Some of the upcoming live performances are:

Thursday July 22: Joe Parsons

Saturday July 24: Tornado Rose

Thursday July 29: Gary Millis

Saturday July 31: Magic Ray Jazz

Thursday August 5: Kevin Sullivan

Saturday August 7: Kevin Lee

Thursday August 12: Rock Creek Revival

Thursday August 19: The Hollow Truths

Saturday August 21: Kevin Sullivan

Thursday August 26: Billy Breslin

Saturday August 28: Magic Ray Jazz

Stop in for tastings, growler fills & free tours.

Scorpion Brewing Co. hours:

Thursday and Friday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday – 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Sunday – 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Monday through Wednesday – closed

Scorpion Brewing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionBrewing

Scorpion Brewing website: http://www.scorpionbrewing.com /

Charles County

Patuxent Brewing Company

70 Industrial Park Drive

Unit 2A

Waldorf, MD

240-702-2611

I first met Brew Master Davie Feaster five years ago. He was a man with a dream. I was happy when his dream came true, and he opened Patuxent Brewing Company in August 2019. He wanted a place where neighbors, family, and friends could come together. Patuxent Brewing is all that, and more. They have game nights, events, food trucks, music, and great beer!

Patuxent Brewing beers include IPAs, Pale Ales, Hard Seltzers, and Cream Ale. I love the Cream Ale! I like to stop in and visit with Davie and have a flight of his delicious creations.

Patuxent Brewing Company hours:

Friday – 3:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday – 1:00pm to 7:00pm

Monday through Thursday – closed

Patuxent Brewing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PaxBrewingCo

Patuxent Brewing website: https://www.patuxentbrewing.com

St. Mary’s County

Jubilee Farm Fermentations

Leonardtown, MD

(email) info.jubileefarm@gmail.com

Established in 2020, Jubilee Farm Fermentations is a small-batch farm brewery located in Leonardtown, MD. They focus on fresh farmhouse ales using rustic techniques and high standards.

From their website, “The beers we brew constantly evolve. We hope this means we always have new flavors to keep our customers and ourselves excited about farm beer. With hops and grain grown at Jubilee Farm and sourced locally, our beer is quintessentially of this place. Flavors from our small corner of the world. We focus on young and sessionable farm-inspired ales, with an unwavering goal to put the freshest and most vibrant beer in your glass. Rustic yet refined.”

Packaged in returnable 32 oz bottles, their products are unfiltered and naturally carbonated.

They do not have a tasting room. Their brews are currently available at the Home Grown Farm Market (Lexington Park) and Greenbelt Farmers Market (Greenbelt).

Jubilee Farms Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jubileefarmfermentations

Jubilee Farm website: https://www.jubileefarmfermentations.com/

Lillard and Daughters Farms

Leonardtown, MD

(email) ladbrewing@gmail.com

This small-batch brewery has some interesting beers. One they just brewed is New Old Line Wheat. This beer will be a 100% Maryland beer. Malt, wheat, hops, water, blackberries, and wild yeast, all from the Old Line State!

They also have Ales, IPAs, Stouts, and other brews. Their Facebook page has a lot of information about what they are brewing.

With no tasting room, Lillard and Daughters Farms Brewery beers can be found at Brudergarten Beer Garden (Leonardtown), The Slice House (Leonardtown), and Taphouse 1637 (California, MD).

https://www.facebook.com/ladfarmsbrewing

There are two local biergartens (beer gardens) where you can find many of these local brews:

Brudergarten Beer Garden at Shepherd’s Old Field Market

22725 Duke Street

Leonardtown, MD

240-309-4384

Brudergarten website: https://www.brudergarten.com/

Brudergarten Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/brudergarten

Southern Maryland Biergarten at Running Hare Vineyard

150 Adelina Road

Prince Frederick, MD

443-852-5059

Southern Maryland Biergarten Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SouthernMarylandBiergarten

For all these breweries…check out the Facebook pages and/or websites for activities, events, food trucks and additional information.

