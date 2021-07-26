Published by

DPA

American Vincent Hancock made up for his disappointment from Rio 2016 when he won a rare third Olympic gold in shooting on Monday.

Hancock, 38, recorded an Olympic record 59 from 60 possible points to win the skeet event from Denmark’s Jesper Hansen, with Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait getting a second straight bronze. Hancock had won gold in 2008 and 2012 but finished a modest 15th five years ago in Rio. He was in danger of missing the final again in Tokyo after a low score but made the decider in a shoot-off. “I’m super happy,” Hancock said. “I’ve just been so excited to get here, knowing tha…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...