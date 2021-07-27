Tadpole(169742) is a white and brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 1 year, 6 months old. She weighs about 43.1 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Tadpole is the sweetest petite girl you will ever meet! She loves being adored and will fall at your feet and snore while you pet her. She is curious about meeting other friendly dogs.

Please reach out to the shelter if you’re interested in scheduling an appointment to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

