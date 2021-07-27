LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Following approval of the Consent Agenda, the Commissioners recognized Tom Hodges Auto Sales with a Proclamation for 31 years of service.

The Commissioners also recognized several local black-owned businesses with a Proclamation for Black Business Month celebrating their contributions throughout the county.

Jack A. Curtis received his retirement award and Commendation from the Commissioners following his 25 years and one month of service.

Stephen Walker, Director of Emergency Services, presented various community partners with Commissioner Commendations in recognition of participation in the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center activation.

The Commissioners voted to end St. Mary’s County Government involvement in the Rogers Drive road extension project.

The Commissioners approved allocations for the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the Department of Information Technology from the American Rescue Act grant.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Director of Human Resources, Catherine Pratson, for an ordinance amending St. Mary’s County Code, Chapter 181, Section 181-5 by revising the LOSAP point award process for 2021 for volunteers able to demonstrate a reasonable restriction on participation during the pandemic response through the end of the state of emergency July 1, 2021.

The Commissioners approved a budget amendment request for the Family Services Grant Award, Project MD2220 from the Administrative Office of the Courts, for $192,602. The budget amendment will adjust the project accounts to allow for the additional funds received.

The Commissioners approved the Legislative Bond Bill application for Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association, Inc. (PRNAMA) requested by the Department of Public Works & Transportation.

The Commissioners also approved a separate request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for the DNR Waterway Improvement Grant Fund Award of $800,000 to be used for the St. Patrick Creek Federal Navigation Channel Maintenance Dredge and Design of beach replenishment.

The Commissioners voted to set the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) Fee-in-Lieu amount at $5400 for FY2022 following the recommendation of Chris Kaselemis, Director of the Department of Economic Development.

The Department of Recreation & Parks received approval from the Commissioners to submit the online application for the American Rescue Plan Child Care Stabilization Fund Grant through the Maryland State Department of Education for $115,000 to financially support the School Age Care programs.

The Commissioners approved a budget amendment for the FY2022 Waterway Improvement Fund Bushwood Wharf Pier Repair Project ($125,000) and Snow Hill Park Boat Ramp Project ($500,000) in the total amount of $625,000 requested by the Department of Recreation & Parks.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, briefed the Commissioners on Emergency Medical Services – Supplemental Staffing and approved a request to provide four supervisors from within existing EMS ranks to serve as supervisors in an acting capacity.

The Department of Emergency Services also received approval for the proposed spending plan for the ENSB 911 Trust Fund, Project MD2238 from the Emergency Number Systems Board on behalf of the Department of Emergency Services for the total amount of $ 1,118,650 for FY2022.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 2:30 this afternoon for the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) annual brief.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. There will be no Commissioner Meetings on Aug. 3 or 10.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

