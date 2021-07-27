LEONARDTOWN, MD (July 27, 2021) – Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has shown a recent increase in several key indicators, including:

Total cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County residents: 7,536 (+85 in past 7 days)

Number of Breakthrough Cases: 63 (+19 in the past 7 days, 43% increase)

Identified Variants of Concern in St. Mary’s County: B.1.1.7 (Alpha): 58 P.1 (Gamma): 5 B.1.617.2 (Delta): 3

New Case Rate per 100,000: 10.56 (+4.22 in past 7 days, 67% increase)

Percentage Confirmed Positive (PCR) Cases:9.35 (+5.55 in past 7 days, 146% increase)

SMCHD strongly urges all community members who are not yet fully vaccinated to wear masks in indoor group settings and to get vaccinated if they are age-eligible. COVID-19 vaccinations are provided to anyone age 12 and older at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown. Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call (301) 475-4330.

Additionally, SMCHD recommends that all community members, even those who are vaccinated, continue to take actions to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Wearing a well fitted mask indoors among people who do not live with you

indoors among people who do not live with you Avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Washing your hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer

with soap and water or hand sanitizer Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, or others if you are sick

“The recent sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases, including breakthrough cases in those fully vaccinated, is a very troubling sign of increasing community spread,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The vast majority of new illnesses and hospitalizations are happening in unvaccinated people. While not 100%, we know vaccines are incredibly effective, including against COVID-19 variants. If you’re not yet vaccinated, please get vaccinated and wear a mask when indoors with people outside your household. If you’re fully vaccinated, consider wearing masks indoors in public settings to decrease your risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infection as the rates of COVID-19 are quickly increasing in our community.”

Community members showing any sign or symptom of COVID-19 should get tested within 24-48 hours, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Asymptomatic persons exposed to COVID-19 who are not yet fully vaccinated are also encouraged to get tested. For more information on testing locations and hours, including rapid PCR testing, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

Local updates and information on COVID-19 prevention, symptoms, and more are available at smchd.org/coronavirus. Community members may view the most up-to-date local COVID-19 data at smchd.org/covid-19-data.

