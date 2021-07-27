Accokeek, MD- On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m. that evening, the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8564 Barry’s Hill Road, Accokeek(Charles Co.) for a reported vehicle fire.

Four firefighters took about ten minutes to put out the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. The vehicle was reported stolen approximately 30 minutes prior to the vehicle being found on fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 444-550-6833.

