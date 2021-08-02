Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Marco J. Decesaris, III, 72, of Prince Frederick, MD, has pleaded guilty to being involved in a felony theft scheme. Decesaris, the owner of Marco’s Quality Storage Buildings, LLC, took money from several County residents after agreeing to build them a shed.

He never built the shed, pocketed the money, and refused to issue a refund.

Through witness interviews and a review of bank records, the State’s Attorney’s Office was able to determine that since 2018, Decesaris stole a total of $14,995 in this manner.

Sentencing has been set for November 5, 2021, in Calvert County Circuit Court.

Decesaris is facing a maximum punishment of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine, plus restitution to his victims. The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.

