(Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces that work is starting on the repair to the retaining wall that borders the sidewalk of 17th Street and B streetleading to the Boardwalk.

After repairs to the retaining wall are complete, the Town plans to initiate a beautification project at the location in coordination with the Town’s Green Team.

Residents can expect intermittent sidewalk closures of this area over the next (2) two weeks while work is being completed.

