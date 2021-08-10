Officer Peggy Smolarsky has been a beloved member of our community for years. Recently, she lost her battle with cancer. I have been commenting and following her posts, and cheering her on every step of the way. It crushed me to learn she had passed. I will never forget her voice, her laughter, her love for the community, and her infectious smile. She truly loved life, and we loved Peggy.

I decided one way to keep Peggy’s spirit alive was to create an award in her honor.

Starting today, I am accepting nominations and letters regarding any St. Mary’s County Sheriff who has demonstrated the qualities and characteristics that made Peggy Smolarsky so special and loved by the community and her peers. Please email me at DrJay@f4heroes.com to nominate an officer you feel should win The Peggy Smolarsky Community Hero Award.

The award will be given out at our 9/11 event at the Governmental Center Field at 6 pm.

