Sprinkles(169561) is a white and black female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 1 year old. She weighs about 39.9 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Look at that beautiful face! Sprinkles is an adorable little Pittie mix who may have had some Dalmation in her way down the line!

This unique girl is super sweet. She can be a little shy at first, but it doesn’t take long for this girl to climb into your lap and give you tons of kisses.

Sprinkles came into us as a stray, so we don’t have any background information on her. She does, however, seem to already know to sit and shake. Sprinkles may also do best as the only dog in the home.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

