REISTERSTOWN, Md. (August 9, 2021)— The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has awarded more than $7.7 Million in federal homeland security grant funds to 64 nonprofit organizations around Maryland. The awards are funded by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

“Nonprofit groups are part of the fabric of American life and provide important services during times of need,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “Unfortunately, we have seen that these groups sometimes are the target of violence, and these grants will help them prevent or minimize the consequences of those attacks.”

These grant programs are part of a comprehensive set of measures authorized by Congress and implemented by DHS to help strengthen the nation’s communities against potential terrorist attacks. Funding can be used for contracted security personnel, as well as security-related planning, exercises, training, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment on real property (including buildings and improvements) owned or leased by the nonprofit organization. The grants are being provided to 64 nonprofits around the state out of 106 applicants.

The NSGP provides $180 million nationally in funding support for hardening and other physical security enhancements to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attacks. The intent of the competitively awarded grant funding is to assist organizations in obtaining the resources required to support and integrate preparedness activities with broader state and local preparedness efforts. It is also designed to promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies.

The following is a list and breakdown of the Maryland nonprofit organizations that applied for and received NSGP awards. NSGP awards for nonprofits in the National Capital Region (NCR) are not processed by MEMA.

Awardees Award Amount State Allotment Atlantic General Hospital Corp $150,000.00 Banner School $150,000.00 Beth Israel Congregation $7,742.00 Chabad Lubavitch of Frederick $150,000.00 Holy Family Catholic Community of Middletown $150,000.00 Leonardtown Baptist Church $148,400.00 Mother Seton School $135,249.00 Redeeming Grace Baptist Church $123,093.00 Southern Calvert Baptist Church $150,000.00 St. Augustine Catholic Church $63,609.00 St. James Catholic Church $40,637.00 St. Joseph Catholic Church $150,000.00 St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Congregation (1) $150,000.00 St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Congregation (2) $150,000.00 St. Timothy’s Catholic Church $46,989.00 Tidal Health Peninsula $130,000.00 NSGP – S Total $1,895,719.00 Baltimore Urban Area Allotment Ahavas Chaim Inc $149,625.00 Asbusy Broadneck Methodist Church $150,000.00 Associated Jewish Federation – Pearstone $149,998.00 Bais HaMedrash & Mesivta of Baltimore $105,000.00 Baltimore Hebrew Congregation $150,000.00 Baltimore-Washington Conference United Methodist Church $110,000.00 Beth Abraham $149,739.00 Beth AM In-Town Synagogue $43,400.00 Beth Israel $99,570.00 Beth Tfiloh $104,295.00 Beth Tfiloh Camp $29,500.00 Bais Yaakov Elementary School $150,000.00 Bais Yaakov Middle/High School $150,000.00 Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore $150,000.00 Cheder Chabad $149,807.00 Cheder Khal Chassidim $149,625.00 Chizuk Amuno Congregation/School $150,000.00 Greater Grace World Outreach Inc. $76,000.00 Harford Jewish Center $103,930.00 Hatzalah of Baltimore – Northern Campus $103,284.00 Hatzalah of Baltimore – Southern Campus $20,985.00 Islamic Society of Baltimore $150,000.00 Jewels School $149,872.00 Jewish Community Center of Baltimore $150,000.00 Jewish Museum of Maryland $126,000.00 Kneseth Israel Congregation $100,027.00 Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore $150,000.00 Mikvah of Baltimore $87,360.00 Ohr Hamizrach $57,150.00 Ohr HaTorah $38,494.00 Planned Parenthood of Maryland $147,750.00 Planned Parenthood of Maryland $111,195.00 Rehoboth Church of God $147,168.00 Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Congregation $150,000.00 St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Congregation $95,960.00 School of the Incarnation $150,000.00 St. Philip Neri School, Inc. $150,000.00 Suburban Orthodox $150,000.00 Talmudical Academy of Baltimore $150,000.00 Talmudical Academy of Baltimore Camp $135,900.00 Temple Beth Sholom of AA County $129,316.00 Temple Isaiah $90,967.00 The Associated Jewish Community Federation $149,984.00 Tiferes Yisroel of Baltimore $150,000.00 Timonium Presbyterian Church $60,000.00 Trinity School, Inc $111,007.00 Trustees of Catholic Church of Baltimore $150,000.00 Yeshiva Toras Simcha $150,000.00 NSGP – UA Total $5,832,908.00 Grand Total $7,728,627.00

