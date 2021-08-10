Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Heat Advisory In Effect From Noon To 8 Pm Edt Wednesday…Excessive Heat Watch In Effect From Thursday Afternoon Through Thursday Evening…

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values will range from around 100 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 105 degrees near and east of Interstate 95. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions are possible with heat indice possibly ranging from around 105 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 110 degrees near and east of Interstate 95.

* WHERE…The Washington, Baltimore, and Fredericksburg areas, central and southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...