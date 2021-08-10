Published by

Reuters

By Richard Cowan and David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hand President Joe Biden a $1 trillion victory when it votes to pass one of the largest infrastructure investment bills in decades and then launches debate on a budget framework aimed at setting the stage for $3.5 trillion in additional investments.

Taken together, the measures, if eventually enacted into law, would jump-start road and bridge-building projects across the United States over the next five years and new social programs over the next decade. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer… Read More

