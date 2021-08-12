On Wednesday, Aug. 11 around 11:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 11300 block of Commanche Road in Lusby, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect unlawfully entered a residence armed with a knife. A physical altercation ensued with the occupants of the home. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Deputies canvassed the area and the suspect, identified as Joseph Martin Blankenship, 35 of Lusby, MD, was located at a nearby residence. Joseph Blankenship was known to everyone in the residence at the time of the burglary.

Blankenship was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with 1stDegree Burglary, 3rdDegree Burglary, 1stDegree Assault, 2ndDegree Assault, Destruction of Property less than $1000, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

