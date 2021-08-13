August 13, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)–The Town of Chesapeake Beach is pleased to announce the recent certification obtained by Emily Grace, Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant employee as a Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) Certified Class 5A Plant Operator.

Pictured left to right: Emily Grace, WRTP Licensed Operator and her Supervisor Jon Castro, WRTP Licensed Superintendent.

“Our employees are one of the greatest assets we can provide to our Town citizens. The Town Council joins me in celebrating Emily’s recent accomplishment and thank Jon Castro for his continued efforts to train qualified and motivated employees.” stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.

Obtaining an MDE Class 5A Plant Operator certification is not an easy accomplishment. The certification requires many hours of studying, years of on-the-job training, and exam preparation. The State requires a test that is (3) three hours long involving all aspects of the operation of the Plant and 5,400 hours of on-the-job training with MDE allowing 1,800 hours per year.

When asked about her accomplishment, Emily states, “I am truly proud to be helping improve the water quality in the Chesapeake Bay.” Emily received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science and Geology from the Berry College in Floyd County, GA in 2013. Emily served as the President of the Berry Environmental Living and Learning Group and began her employment with the Town of Chesapeake Beach in July of 2017.

Of Emily’s achievement, her Supervisor Jon Castro commented, “I am proud of Emily’s accomplishments and as an employee at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant. I hope Emily’s achievements will inspire future career paths into this field”.

The Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) is classified by MDE as a 5 WW Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant and is permitted to process 1.5 MGD (million gallons a day) of inflow. The CBWRTP services the Town of Chesapeake Beach, Town of North Beach, a portion of Anne Arundel County, and a portion of Calvert County.

The CBWRTP is an enhanced nutrient removal plant, which decreases the nitrogen and phosphorus released into the Chesapeake Bay. The plant is also permitted to monitor various levels to maintain the health of Bay.

