Leonardtown, MD- State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on August 12, 2021, Damien Terrell Wilson was served a Criminal Information charging him with 47 counts of Animal Cruelty.

On February 10, 2021, St. Mary’s County deputies were tipped off to the location of a suspected dogfighting arena located on a SMECO power line cut-through. With Animal Control, they responded to the location where evidence of dogfighting was located.

Numerous items of paraphernalia associated with dogfighting were located. Eleven dogs were rescued. All eleven dogs underwent behavioral evaluations. Three were found so overtly aggressive that rehabilitation was deemed too dangerous, and they were euthanized.

Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar has been assigned to prosecute the case.

