There was an invasion of turkeys in St. Mary’s County in late November – in a good way! Through a partnership with the Maryland Food Bank and Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank, over a dozen other agencies were able to distribute more than 900 Thanksgiving meals.

Credit: FEED ST. MARY’S, INC / FEED ST. MARY’S, INC

The meals were brought to the Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank where they were picked up and delivered by volunteers throughout the county. The meals – which included a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned goods – brought joy to a lot of families who might not have been able to afford a holiday feast.

Feed St. Mary’s would like to thank all the agencies who arranged and distributed the meals, including: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Good Samaritan Lutheran, Lexington Park Baptist, Real Life, First Friendship Methodist, First Saints Community Church, God’s House of Refuge, Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer, First Missionary Baptist, St. Mary’s County Church of Christ, Church of the Ascension, Libertad Baptist, Powerhouse Apostolic Ministry, St. Mary’s Caring, Free Worship Ministries, Abundant Life Center, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Social Services. We would also like to thank volunteers who helped unload and organize from Precise Systems, NAVAIR and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Several community partners joined with the Maryland Food Bank and Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals to St. Mary’s County residents, including Free Worship Ministries Food Pantry.

Credit: FEED ST. MARY’S, INC / FEED ST. MARY’S, INC

Under the leadership of Evangelist Angela Cunningham, Free Worship provided over 100 meals to families in need and continues to take care of the needs of those in the church and throughout the community. The Free Worship Pantry is located at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive #8 in Lexington Park. (A special thanks to Ceandra Scott for providing photos of the outreach.)

