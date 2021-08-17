Jeff is a black and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

This young guy is handsome inside and out. He is housebroken and already knows sit. He is said to be good with children and other dogs.

At only a year old this pup is ripe and ready to join your family! To schedule an appointment to come to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

