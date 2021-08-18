A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, PA, VA, WV until 8 PM. Strong to severe tropical showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Depression Fred to our west may be capable of producing brief tornadoes and heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the weather today and have a reliable source to receive any warnings that may be issued.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 10 PM for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible as tropical moisture overspreads the region.

Severe thunderstorms are possible from mid-morning through the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes are the primary threat to these storms.

